After a nearly decade of waiting, it’s finally happening.

Today, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Zombieland 2 is, in fact, a go with all four of the original movie’s stars returning to reprise their roles, along with director Ruben Fleischer and writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

While the original film focused on the characters Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock learning to survive in the zombie apocalypse and coming to see one another as family, this time around the gang’s going on a cross-country road trip. With a new breed of evolved zombies tailing them from the White House to the Midwest, the quartet will not only have to have their wits about them, but they’ll have to fight not to kill one another in the process.

As surprising as the movie finally coming to fruition is, what’s even more unexpected is that Sony says the movie is slated to begin production in early 2019 with a planned release date later that year. Original Zombieland co-star Bill Murray, oddly enough, is too busy making a different zombie movie with Jim Jarmusch. More on that later.