Photo: Disney

The resurrection of Gamora is one of the biggest questions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going into Phase 4. The character we met in first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies died in Avengers: Infinity War, only to come back in Avengers: Endgame via time travel. But she’s not the same Gamora—and what happens next to the new Gamora has sparked plenty of debate and discussion.

Actress Zoe Salanda isn’t sure what happened either. When the topic was broached at ACE Comic-Con in Seattle, WA this past weekend, Saldana admitted it’s not her call, but she does have some hopes.

Advertisement

“The technical answer is it all depends on what Marvel and James Gunn desire to do with the Guardians and with Gamora’s fate,” Saldana said. “There’s a part of me that wants her to go back. Find her way back to the Guardians. But there’s also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora. I’ve never seen that and she’s, you know, she’s considered the most lethal assassin. The most lethal woman in the galaxy. So I would want to see what that wrath looks like, also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on. But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians.”

Advertisement

Which all makes sense. It’s not up to Saldana. It’s up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 writer and director James Gunn to decide what’s next for Gamora. And one would expect that story to be a major part of that film, considering it was one of the last things Peter Quill was thinking about in Endgame.

You can hear Saldana answer that question in the final three minutes of the below video. (The whole panel is kind of fun too, though, if you have some time.)

What do you want to see Gamora do next in subsequent Marvel films? Tell us below.

Advertisement

[H/T CBR]

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.