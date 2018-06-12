Photo: Fox

The prospect of Avatar sequels actually existing still feels pretty foreign to fans. However, the people making them are years into the process—and one of the series’ most famous stars has already wrapped her part.

In a video presentation at CineEurope this week, James Cameron revealed that Zoe Saldana has already completed her performance capture work for the first two Avatar sequels, scheduled for release in 2020 and 2021. The production is currently on day 130 of filming the sequels, which are being tackled simultaneously. “One day I’ll be working on scenes from two, the next day I’ll be working on scenes from three,” Cameron told io9 last month. “And the actors come in and go, ‘Oh, we’re working on three today.’”

Cameron has also completed scripts and designs for Avatar 4 and 5, which have release dates in 2024 and 2025. However, those movies will only go into active production if parts two and three are a success.

Another fun update Cameron gave at CineEurope was about new cast member Kate Winslet. Cameron said she is able to hold her breath underwater for up to seven minutes, a skill Cameron pressed upon many of his actors for these films. They trained to be able to hold their breath for a long time because much of these films take place underwater.



Avatar 2 is scheduled for release December 18, 2020.



[Deadline]