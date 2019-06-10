Zoë Kravitz Will Play Catwoman in Matt Reeves' Batman Movie

The Bat has found his Cat.



Deadline reports that Kravitz (who’s been in genre hits like Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class, and Divergent, and then also Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) has been tapped to play Selina Kyle—the lavish socialite who moonlights as the master thief of Gotham City, Catwoman—in Matt Reeves’ Batman movie, joining Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Jonah Hill in an undisclosed villain role.

No further details were available about Kravitz’ take on Batman’s longtime frenemy (and on e time fiancé e in the recent comics), but Reeves himself took to Twitter to seemingly acknowlegdge the news with a simple gif of the actress:

This isn’t actually the first time Kravitz has dabbled in the world of DC comics, or even specifically gotten tangled up with Selina Kyle: S he actually lent her voice to Catwoman for The Lego Batman Movie. So you might just say she’s purrfect for the role (sorry not sorry).

The still untitled Batman movie—currently believed to be simply titled The Batman—is currently expected to release June 25, 2021.

