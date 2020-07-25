Zack Snyder's Non-SDCC Justice League Event Was... Super Weird

It turns out that San Diego Comic-Con isn’t the only digital event happening this weekend. There’s also “Justice Con,” the fan-run convention dedicated to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was recently announced to be coming to HBO Max. This side event had some serious energy and gave fans a new look at Snyder’s upcoming vision, but not all of it landed.

I am joined by our own Germain Lussier to chat about Snyder’s panel at Justice Con— w hich, while it took place during SDCC, was not at all related. The big reveal of course was a very brief teaser featuring Superman and Alfred. The panel for the film, tentatively called “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” also mentioned what news we can expect from the upcoming DC FanDome event in August. But Snyder spent a lot of time talking about t-shirts, and it didn’t feel like the other folks on his panel were there to do much other than cheer him on.

Be sure to watch our video above to hear our reaction to Snyder’s panel and the upcoming Justice League reimagining. Also, shout-out to Snyder’s impressive Zoom game. He’s making the rest of us look bad!

