Zack Snyder's New Justice League Trailer Ushers In a New Age of Heroes

Warner Bros. has just dropped the latest trailer for Zack Snyder’s new cut of Justice League, introducing us to some of the multitudes of hours’ worth of new footage we’re getting added to this four-hour-long remake of the controversial theatrical release of the film. It teases a lot of things that Snyder has been teasing ever since Warner confirmed he’d been brought on board rebuilding a new version of Justice League last year: a black suited Superman, the arrival of the dread Darkseid, and yes, Jared Leto’s Joker.

There’s a lot going on here. But I don’t think I’m going to be over it being 2021 and it being actually a thing that Jared Leto, officially returning as the Clown Prince of Crime for the first time since Suicide Squad, actually says the words “We live in a society” with absolutely zero irony.

What a world we live in. Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18.

