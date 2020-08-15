We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesHorror

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Will Replace Chris D'Elia With Tig Notaro in Reshoots

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Army of the Dead
Army of the DeadZack SnyderTig NotaroChris d'EliaNetflixDave BautistaElla Purnell
7
Save
Tig Notaro doing standup.
Tig Notaro doing standup.
Photo: Bryan Bedder (Getty Images)

After the comedian was accused of sexual misconduct, he’s getting recast.

Chris d’Elia, standup comic and actor, has already filmed his part in Army of the Dead, a zombie film currently in pre-production from director Zack Snyder. But production will be briefly resuming in order to replace him, reshooting his parts with comedian and Star Trek actress Tig Notaro, reports Entertainment Weekly. This past June, witnesses came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against d’Elia, including the sexual harassment of underage girls. Since then, a prank show featuring the comic was cancelled by Netflix, and now Snyder is (rightfully) replacing him.

Advertisement

Army of the Dead is Snyder’s first major film since Justice League, a big zombie flick starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, and a bunch of others; set after a big ol’ zombo outbreak, it’s a heist film, which is, if nothing else, one of the only things you can say to get me to perk up about a zombie movie in 2020. With the pandemic still ongoing, Notaro’s part will be integrated into the film via greenscreen techniques and CGI. Notaro is a delight both on Star Trek: Discovery and everywhere else, which makes her a particularly good choice for... well, any part that needs replacing.

Advertisement

Army of the Dead was filmed pre-pandemic, and with Notaro’s footage will be able to wrap up post-production at some point here. It’ll premiere on Netflix, though the date hasn’t been determined.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
2-Pack: Quirky Flat Padlock
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Death of Bon Appétit Is Proof Media Companies Have No Idea What Makes Videos Work

The Next Season of DuckTales Will Feature an Hour-Long Darkwing Duck Special, Because I Deserve Something This Year

Hollywood's 'New Normal' Could Be Leaving U.S. Workers and Older Actors in the Dust

Jim Lee Says DC Is Still Committed to the Business of Publishing Comics

DISCUSSION

lightninglouie
lightninglouie

I hereby nominate Tog Notaro as the new Christopher Plummer.