Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Will Replace Chris D'Elia With Tig Notaro in Reshoots

After the comedian was accused of sexual misconduct, he’s getting recast.

Chris d’Elia, standup comic and actor, has already filmed his part in Army of the Dead, a zombie film currently in pre-production from director Zack Snyder. But production will be briefly resuming in order to replace him, reshooting his parts with comedian and Star Trek actress Tig Notaro, reports Entertainment Weekly. This past June, witnesses came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against d’Elia, including the sexual harassment of underage girls. Since then, a prank show featuring the comic was cancelled by Netflix, and now Snyder is (rightfully) replacing him.

Army of the Dead is Snyder’s first major film since Justice League, a big zombie flick starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, and a bunch of others; set after a big ol’ zombo outbreak, it’s a heist film, which is, if nothing else, one of the only things you can say to get me to perk up about a zombie movie in 2020. With the pandemic still ongoing, Notaro’s part will be integrated into the film via greenscreen techniques and CGI. Notaro is a delight both on Star Trek: Discovery and everywhere else, which makes her a particularly good choice for... well, any part that needs replacing.

Army of the Dead was filmed pre-pandemic, and with Notaro’s footage will be able to wrap up post-production at some point here. It’ll premiere on Netflix, though the date hasn’t been determined.

