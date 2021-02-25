A bunch of zombified Vegas types having a nice day out on the town. Screenshot : Netflix

In the first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder’s upcoming Army of the Dead, little’s explained about how whatever contagion that’s caused a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas first made it out into the public, other than that it isn’t long before most of the city’s population is turned into a legion of the undead. Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) and his fellow soldiers end up being trapped in the now infected city of sin after a heist gone wrong, but he and his team are going to do whatever it takes to escape this hell unscathed.

In typical Snyder zombie movie fashion, Army of the Dead juxtaposes the monstrous appetites of the devouring ghouls with a setting that embodies the excesses and greeds of everyday humanity to create a very particular mood. Whether it’s squads of zombified bachelorettes and strippers lurching their way through casinos, or hordes just sprinting through the desolated streets, all the zombies want to do is sink their teeth into their living.

Naturally, all the living humans want to do is get their hands on something strong they can use as a weapon to defend themselves, but the situation in Vegas makes that much more easily said than done. What’ll be interesting to see is whether Snyder actually tries to do something with his story other than terrify people that speaks to this current moment when killer pathogens are much more on everyone’s mind than they typically are. Knowing Snyder’s penchant for spectacle lacking in substance, though, betting on Army of the Dead being a thinky film might not be one’s best option.

Army of the Dead—also starring Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Tig, Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Matthias Schweighöfer—trudges its way onto Netflix on May 21.

