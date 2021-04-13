Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Drops Its Intense New Trailer

Dave Bautista and friends are going zombie hunting. Screenshot : Netflix

Yes, in recent years director Zack Snyder has become synonymous with the comic book heroes of DC. But let’s not forget where he got his start: with zombies—and with muscle-bound men brutalizing each other in slow motion. And after several years in the world of comics, Snyder is going back to those not-so-humble beginnings.



We’re talking zombies. We’re talking action. We’re talking Army of the Dead, Snyder’s latest film which will be released on Netflix May 21. The film stars Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista, as one of a group of mercenaries who swoop into Las Vegas to rob a casino. Sounds dangerous enough, it’s but even more so since it’s happening during a zombie apocalypse where Las Vegas has already been lost. Here’s the first trailer for Army of the Dead.

Army of the Dead hits Netflix May 21.

