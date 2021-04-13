Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Drops Its Intense New Trailer

Yes, in recent years director Zack Snyder has become synonymous with the comic book heroes of DC. But let’s not forget where he got his start: with zombies—and with muscle-bound men brutalizing each other in slow motion. And after several years in the world of comics, Snyder is going back to those not-so-humble beginnings.
We’re talking zombies. We’re talking action. We’re talking Army of the Dead, Snyder’s latest film which will be released on Netflix May 21. The film stars Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista, as one of a group of mercenaries who swoop into Las Vegas to rob a casino. Sounds dangerous enough, it’s but even more so since it’s happening during a zombie apocalypse where Las Vegas has already been lost. Here’s the first trailer for Army of the Dead.
We’ll have much more on the trailer later this week. For now, tell us what you think in the comments below.
Army of the Dead hits Netflix May 21.
DISCUSSION
Ok. So they’re taking the basic premise of that shitty movie (how I personally feel) Peninsula. A group goes in a quarantine zombie area to steal money. However, Snyder decided to mix in Neil Marshall’s Doomsday, John Carpenter’s Ghost of Mars, and Russell Mulcahy’s Resident Evil: Extinction. The trailer was made well. I saw it fun and I am cautiously more optimistic about it. Which is more than what I can say about how I felt about when I saw both Peninsula trailers.
I hope they establish that Vegas was quarantined for years and America somehow found a way to keep the US currency stable and of high value and still not a bad place to live. Otherwise, a zombie outbreak even if a city is quarantined would certainly destabilize a country and it’s currency. Certainly to the point where you wouldn’t have ex soldiers only living in law abiding poverty, armed soldiers guarding the quarantine border, and someone funding a team to go into a zombie quarantined area feeling paper currency is worth stealing.