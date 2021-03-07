Zack Snyder Drops Four Character Teasers for Justice League

“We should start a band.” Image : DC/HBO Max

The Snyder times grow ever closer, and as the premiere date approaches, Zack Snyder is dropping enough breadcrumbs to make a panzanella.



Snyder—a s well as the Snyder Cut account, which I’m including below as they have closed captions— has been posting daily character teasers to his Twitter account. First, Batman (Ben Affleck), featuring familiar voices such as Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg).

Advertisement

Then Superman (Henry Cavill), featuring voice-overs from the likes of Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner) and Jor-El (Russell Crowe), but most importantly, it features the black Super-Suit.

This weekend saw two new teasers, one focusing on Arthur Curry aka Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and the latest one on Barry Allen aka The Flash (Ezra Miller).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teasers for Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) are sure to follow in the next couple days. Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres March 18 on HBO Max.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.