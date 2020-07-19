Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton Join the Impressive Voice Cast of Amazon's Invincible

From Invincible. Illustration : Robert Kirkman

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard much of anything about Amazon’s animated adaptation of Invincible, the Robert Kirkman comic. But it looks like it’s still on the way, and it’s got some new names attached, to boot.

Advertisement

Yesterday, it was announced that two new names would be joining the star-studded voice cast leading the project. Via the Hollywood Reporter, Zachary Quinto (Heroes, NOS4A2) and Khary Payton (The Walking Dead, Teen Titans) will be joining a cast that already includes names like Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Mark Hamill, and Sandra Oh.

According to THR, Quinto will be lending his voice to Robot, one of the protagonist’s key allies in the book, while Payton will play the superhero Black Samson. Both are fantastic voices, Payton being a veteran voice actor and Quinto bringing an eccentric character actor energy to just about everything he works on.

Advertisement

Everything we’ve heard about this series points to a 2020 release date, though news has been hard to come by since another voice casting announcement last year. The source of this news, according to THR, is a panel at the Skybounx Xpo, where the update was provided by Robert Kirkman himself. Maybe that means we’ll be hearing more about the show sometime in the near future. Here’s hoping.

Invincible, whenever it comes out, is slated for release on Amazon Prime.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.