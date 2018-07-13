Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk

Walking Dead superfan and actress Yvette Nicole Brown has officially been tapped by AMC to, at least temporarily, host Walking Dead related programming—such as the popular post-show, Talking Dead.

“Yvette Nicole Brown will step in as an interim guest host of The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special on August 5 and Talking Dead when it returns following the premiere of Fear the Walking Dead on August 12, as we work to complete our assessment related to Chris Hardwick,” the network said Friday, as reported by Deadline.

The news comes mere days after Brown was announced as Hardwick’s replacement as moderator of The Walking Dead panels at San Diego Comic-Con. At that time, the Community actress tweeted the following:

Hardwick, of course, is under investigation because of allegations of emotional abuse and sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

Whether Hardwick will come back at some point is still up in the air but AMC’s statement is very clear that this is not, at least for now, a permanent replacement. The ninth season of The Walking Dead is likely to begin in October.