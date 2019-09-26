You're in a Horror Movie, Charlie Brown!

Charlie Brown enters Alien in new work by artists Raid 71. Image : Raid 71

It’s oh so Charlie Brown for him to end up in some of the most famous horror movies of all time. And artists Raid 71 are once again the culprits.

They’ve taken Charlie and some of his best Peanuts pals and reimagined them in Alien, It, Predator, and the Evil Dead franchise. The pieces are called You’re It, Charlie, It’s In Front of You, Charlie, It’s Klaatu Barada Nikto, Charlie, and It’s Not Easter, Charlie.



You’re It, Charlie by Raid 71 Image : Raid 71

It’s In Front of You, Charlie by Raid 71 Image : Raid 71

It’s Klaatu Barada Nikto, Charlie Image : Raid 71

It’s Not Easter, Charlie by Raid 71 Image : Raid 71

So cute, right? Well, good news. From now until 1:00 p.m EST on Friday, September 27, you can purchase them. Each print is a 5 x 5 inch giclé e and it costs $28 for the set. (Raid 71 is based in the UK but they ship internationally.) Here’s the link.

And come on. Lucy as the Predator? Genius.

