You're in a Horror Movie, Charlie Brown!

It’s oh so Charlie Brown for him to end up in some of the most famous horror movies of all time. And artists Raid 71 are once again the culprits.
They’ve taken Charlie and some of his best Peanuts pals and reimagined them in Alien, It, Predator, and the Evil Dead franchise. The pieces are called You’re It, Charlie, It’s In Front of You, Charlie, It’s Klaatu Barada Nikto, Charlie, and It’s Not Easter, Charlie.
So cute, right? Well, good news. From now until 1:00 p.m EST on Friday, September 27, you can purchase them. Each print is a 5 x 5 inch giclée and it costs $28 for the set. (Raid 71 is based in the UK but they ship internationally.) Here’s the link.
And come on. Lucy as the Predator? Genius.
