You're in a Horror Movie, Charlie Brown!

Germain Lussier
Charlie Brown enters Alien in new work by artists Raid 71.
Image: Raid 71

It’s oh so Charlie Brown for him to end up in some of the most famous horror movies of all time. And artists Raid 71 are once again the culprits.

They’ve taken Charlie and some of his best Peanuts pals and reimagined them in Alien, It, Predator, and the Evil Dead franchise. The pieces are called You’re It, Charlie, It’s In Front of You, Charlie, It’s Klaatu Barada Nikto, Charlie, and It’s Not Easter, Charlie.

You’re It, Charlie by Raid 71
Image: Raid 71
It’s In Front of You, Charlie by Raid 71
Image: Raid 71
It’s Klaatu Barada Nikto, Charlie
Image: Raid 71
It’s Not Easter, Charlie by Raid 71
Image: Raid 71

So cute, right? Well, good news. From now until 1:00 p.m EST on Friday, September 27, you can purchase them. Each print is a 5 x 5 inch giclée and it costs $28 for the set. (Raid 71 is based in the UK but they ship internationally.) Here’s the link.

And come on. Lucy as the Predator? Genius.

