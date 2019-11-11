You're Damn Right Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight Will Be in the MCU Movies Too

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares for Phase 4 with The Eternals, a new crop of heroes are rising over on Disney’s soon-to-launch streaming service. But don’t take that to mean those characters are being sidelined on the small screen. According to Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige, the shows are only the beginning.

Although we already knew some of the big MCU movie players were getting their own TV series, Disney recently announced that Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight are getting their own shows on Disney+ as well. In fact, the latter two recently gained some behind-the-scenes talent.

Advertisement

But as a small aside in a larger interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the trade reports, “[Kevin] Feige is currently developing shows based around Ms. Marvel — the studio’s first Muslim hero — as well as She-Hulk and Moon Knight. All three will appear on the big screen after their Disney+ debuts, the exec confirms.”

It’s exciting to see these characters won’t be limited to their television shows—they’re part of the much bigger cinematic world, where both sides are needed to tell the whole story, as previously reported by Bloomberg:

If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, [Feige] says, you’ll probably need a Disney+ subscription, because events from the new shows will factor into forthcoming films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Scarlet Witch will be a key character in that movie, and Feige points out that the Loki series will tie in, too. “I’m not sure we’ve actually acknowledged that before,” he says. “But it does.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, these heroes’ debuts look to be quite a ways from now. The first MCU show, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, won’t be arriving until fall 2020, followed by WandaVision and Loki in spring 2021, the alt-reality saga What If... in summer 2021, and Hawkeye in fall 2021. If things continue in that fashion, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight probably won’t get here until 2022 at the earliest. But better later than never! Ms. Marvel will be helmed by Bisha K. Ali (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) is running She-Hulk, and Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy) will be in charge of Moon Knight.

Disney+ launches on November 12 with a number of movies, shows, and original content, including the arrival of The Mandalorian.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.