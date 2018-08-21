Photo: All Images (Dark Horse)

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

It was one of the most shocking moments in all of HBO’s Game of Thrones. The Night King resurrects the dragon Viserion and rides it toward the Wall, bringing the structure down in a blaze of icy fury. It’s one of those moments you want to relive over and over again. And now you can...with a two-foot tall statue.

Dark Horse Direct just revealed this insane statue of the Night King and his Ice Dragon which, at two feet tall, will cost $599. Wait, you okay? Did you drop something? Yes, I did say $599. But once you look at these photos, which are still unfinished prototypes with more details to come, you’ll understand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those wings! The little Night King. That thing is incredible.

The statue is made of polyresin and, again, is still just a prototype. More details and trinkets are yet to come. Pre-orders haven’t even begun yet, but you can keep an eye out and learn more at this link.

[h/t The Beat]