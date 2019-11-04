Your Reality May Not Be That Real in The Mandela Effect

The Mandela Effect is a strange phenomenon where a lot of people remember something incorrectly. In film, a good example is “Luke, I am your father.” That’s not what Darth Vader said. And yet, we all remember it that way. (The line is “No, I am your father, ” of course.)

A new film from writer- director David Guy Levy takes that idea and runs with it. The Mandela Effect is set in a world where a father (Charlie Hofheimer) rapidly descends into grief after the sudden death of his daughter. But in the middle of that grief he becomes wracked by bizarre visions, leading to a realization that the Mandela Effect isn’t just real, but that parallel realities and existence are...well, let’s just say in flux. io9 is excited to exclusively debut the trailer for the film, called The Mandela Effect, which opens December 6. Check it out above.

I love how that trailer starts kind of normal and sad and progressively gets weirder and weirder. By the time people start glitching and shit, you’re like, “Okay, I’m in.”

Plus, there are also lots of faces you recognize in there. Alongside Hofheimer there’s Boardwalk Empire’s Aleksa Palladino, Gotham’s Robin Lord Taylor, and The Wire’s Clarke Peters, among others. And I have to say, some of those actors have Mandela-effected me—I looked at the IMDB pages for Hofheimer and Palladino and could have sworn they had been in more stuff than is listed. It’s a little weird and kind of perfect.

Either way, that trailer, that cast— p lenty to pique your interest for sure. Here’s an exclusive poster too.

