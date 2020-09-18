We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesFantasy

Your Name Live-Action Remake Finds a New Director in Lee Isaac Chung

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:your name
your namelee isaac chungjj abramsbad robotMakoto ShinkaiRemakesAnime
Save
Left: an image from Your Name. Right: Lee Isaac Chung at Sundance.
Left: an image from Your Name. Right: Lee Isaac Chung at Sundance.
Image: Toho Animation, Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The live-action adaptation of Makoto Shinkai’s modern classic Your Name has a new director. Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) has been brought aboard to helm this new take on the blockbuster anime, as well as rewrite the script.

Advertisement

As reported by Deadline, Chung will direct the new adaptation of 2016 anime Your Name; seemingly, he’s set to replace Amazing Spider-Man’s Mark Webb, who’d been announced as the director last year. Chung will also be rewriting the script—which has seen a couple different versions during the pre-production process. The first one was drafted by Eric Heisserer (Arrival), and the version Chung will be working from was written by Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick).

Advertisement

Your Name tells the story of two teenagers from different sides of life who find they can magically switch bodies (something that comes in handy when a cataclysmic event threatens to shatter their world). The film explored the contrast between urban and rural life, as well as the connections we can build across distances. Those are themes that can carry over into the live-action adaptation, which Heisseser previously said would be told through a “Western viewpoint” when he was working on the script. But Chung’s arrival could indicate a new direction for the adaptation. We’ll have to wait and see. 

No expected production or release dates have been announced yet.

G/O Media may get a commission
6-Pack of 80ct Antibacterial Wipes (480 total)
6-Pack of 80ct Antibacterial Wipes (480 total)

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Downside of Conveniently Signing In With Google, Facebook, Twitter, or Apple

Hurricane Season Breaks Records, Map

Why Isn't Close Encounters Considered Steven Spielberg's Ultimate Masterpiece? Because It Kind of Is

Dentist Who Pulled Tooth While Riding Hoverboard Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

DISCUSSION