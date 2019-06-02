Image: Netflix

The third season (series?) of Stranger Things is barreling down upon us, which means it’s time for some marketing.

One of the biggest trends in marketing in this day and age is to make real-world locations into replicas of fictional spaces. We want to inhabit our fictions, hang out inside of them, eat the food and breathe the air that our favorite characters do. We’re fascinated by the ability we have to create uncanny, hyperreal liminal spaces that break down the boundaries between fiction and reality. With that said: Baskin Robbins is Scoops Ahoy!



Advertisement

Scoops Ahoy is the ice cream shop that will feature as a major location in the third season of the show, and has been a nexus of some of Netflix’s best advertising for the show. As reported by Bloody Disgusting, select Baskin Robbins stores are getting a makeover to resemble the Faircourt Mall standby, dressing up employees and locations to invite customers into the world of Stranger Things.



Ice cream? Nostalgic TV shows? What could go better together? Bloody Disgusting has some great photos of one of the pop ups, and you can see what sort of tasty Scoops Ahoy treats they’ve got here. And there’s even an exclusive Funko Pop!



For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.