Year In Review2019

Your Holiday Gift Is These Sock Puppets Reenacting 2019's Worst Movie Scenes

Eleanor Fye
Filed to:Year in Review
432
Year In Review
Nothing’s more disappointing as a kid than receiving a pair of socks for the holidays, and nothing is more disappointing as an adult than seeing our favorite films make questionable choices. And there were many, many bad choices in movies this year.

[Editor’s Note: Some spoilers are contained in the video for Hobbs & Shaw, Avengers: Endgame, Glass, Dark Phoenix, Detective Pikachu, and Joker.]

So, like combining fursuits and Jason Derulo, the io9 video lab’s mad scientists decided to fuse two bad things to create an amazing thing. Enjoy the Franken-fruits of our labor: the worst movie moments of 2019, reenacted with sock puppets....our gift to you. Happy holidays!

P.S.: Sadly, our gift could not include any scenes from Cats, as it landed in theaters after we had filmed. If, after watching this video, you thought to yourself, “I sure would like to see something even less coherent and cheaper-looking than this puppet video, but with celebrities and a multi-million dollar budget,” we urge you to see Cats.

Eleanor is a video producer for io9 and Gizmodo, but her life goal is to become Team Rocket's head speechwriter.

