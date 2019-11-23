We come from the future
Your First Thrilling Look at Doctor Who Season 12 Is Here

“Name’s Doctor. The Doctor.”
Image: BBC One

It’s here! The trailer for Doctor Who season 12 has finally arrived, providing our first real glimpse of Jodie Whittaker’s second season playing the titular Time Lord.

We recently found out who was working behind the scenes for this season and showrunner Chris Chibnall is already working on season 13 if you can believe it. But for now, check out the first trailer for season 12.

And what a trailer it is! In adventures that seem to be mostly centered on Earth itself, something is coming for the Doctor and things seem awfully dangerous. We’ve got Stephen Fry asking the Doctor if she can be trusted, we’ve got her companions insisting that they’re family, and we’ve got one very snazzy tuxedo. Like, wow, Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor can pull off a tuxedo.

The only thing more hotly anticipated than this trailer has been wondering when Doctor Who will officially return to the airwaves, because “coming soon” and “2020” are entirely too vague for those of us who’re dying to hop back aboard the TARDIS. Unfortunately, the trailer... wasn’t too specific on that front. Doctor Who will return in “early 2020.” Hopefully sooner than later.

