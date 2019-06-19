Photo: HBO

We’re talking, of course, of NoHo Hank, played by Anthony Carrigan.

Carrigan is one of the breakout stars of Bill Hader’s HBO series Barry and now he’s joining Bill S. Preston, Esquire and Ted “Theodore” Logan in Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third Bill & Ted movie, which is now filming for an August 21, 2020 release. He’ll play a “relentless adversary” of the characters, who are once again played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves.

Advertisement

“Relentless adversary,” huh? That, plus the bald head, plus William Sadler returning? It’s gotta be in some way related to Death from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, right? Or is that just what the filmmakers want us to think?

Advertisement

Here’s what the long-in-development third Bill & Ted movie is about:

Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.

Advertisement

Directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun With Dick and Jane), and written by franchise creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, Bill & Ted Face the Music opens next August.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.