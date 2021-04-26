Even though most everything about this year’s Oscars was quite different than normal, the Academy delivered when it came to making some history and surprising everyone who tuned in. You knew the nominees, and now, here are the winners of the 2021 Academy Awards.
While there was once again no singular host for this year’s Oscars, Watchmen’s Regina King kicked off the socially distanced night of feting the film industry’s power players with Chloé Zhao—director of Marvel’s Eternals—becoming the first woman of color (and only second woman overall) to win Best Director for Nomadland. Frances McDormand’s winning Best Actress in a Leading Role for the same project made clear just what an impression the film and its characters made upon the Academy, and spoke to really what sort of films stood out at this year’s awards.
In a rather surprising move, Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest male performer to win an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, a win many thought would posthumously go to Chadwick Boseman. This upset was made that much odder by the fact that an NFT of Boseman was one of the gifts given away in swag bags to the ceremony’s attendees. Unsurprisingly, though very questionably, Disney and Pixar’s Soul cleaned up well in the Best Original Score and Best Animated Features categories. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet wound up taking home the award for Best Visual Effects.
Daniel Kaluuya embarrassing the hell out of his family during his Best Supporting Actor acceptance speech where he explained how his existence was the byproduct of his parents having sex came close to being the night’s most shining moment. In the end, though, Best Supporting Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn stole the whole damn show by telling the world to stop pronouncing her name incorrectly. Here’s the full list of the nominees, with last night’s winners in bold:
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Winner: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Costume Design
Emma
Mank
Winner: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Winner: Soul
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)
Winner: The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
Winner: Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
Winner: If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Winner: Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Winner: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Winner: My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Winner: Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best International Feature Film
Winner: Denmark, Another Round
Hong Kong, Better Days
Romania, Collective
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Winner: Sound of Metal
Soul
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Winner: Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Winner: Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Winner: Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Winner: Tenet
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Winner: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Winner: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Original Song
“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Winner: “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Winner: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Winner: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Director
Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Winner: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Winner: Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
DISCUSSION
I would disagree with this. His performance was perhaps his finest of his career, haunting and devastating. Only Riz came close to matching the level of performance that Hopkins put out.
CB was just okay in his performance, at times going into it too heavy. The subtleness of a performance was shown more in his fellow actors in the movie at points. It was fine, worth nominating, it was however not the strongest of the group he was put up with.
If there was any talk of CB getting the award, it was not for the performance but for the combination with his unfortunate and tragic passing. The upset would have been CB winning.