Your 2020 Oscar Winners: Parasite and Joker's Joaquin Phoenix Win Big

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony is all wrapped up. Here are the winners.
In another hostless year, Janelle Monáe (with special guest Billy Porter!) opened the Oscars with a fabulous musical number. The best films of 2019 were given the biggest honor Hollywood has to offer and the big gold statue to take home.
Todd Phillips’ Joker has tk... and its composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won for Best Original Score. However, other genre hits Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were all passed over for the Visual Effects award this year for war drama 1917.
Cheers to Bong Joon-ho, who had a huge, huge, huge, night with Parasite taking home not just Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay, but Best Director and Best Film. And congrats to Māori director Taika Waititi who took home the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit. Check out all the winners below.
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Winner: Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorcese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Winner: Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Winner: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Winner: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Winner: Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Winner: Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
Winner: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Original Score
Winner: Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Feature
Winner: American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
“In The Absence”
Winner: “Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)”
“Life Overtakes Me”
“St. Louis Superman”
“Walk, Run, Cha-Cha”
Live-Action Short Film
“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club”
Winner: “The Neighbors’ Window”
“Saria”
“A Sister”
Animated Feature Film
How To Train Your Dragon
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Winner: Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film
“Dcera (Daughter)”
Winner: “Hair Love”
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Sister”
Film Editing
Winner: Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Winner: Parasite
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Winner: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Winner: Little Women
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Winner: 1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner: Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
Winner: 1917
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Winner: Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
