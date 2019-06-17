Photo: Mattel

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

It’s not terribly surprising that there’s only been a handful of Jurassic Park John Hammond action figures to date. When it comes to old men with lots of money, Tony Stark gets most of the attention. But 26 years after Jurassic Park stomped through theaters, Mattel is blessing us with a truly excellent Hammond figure—but you’ll need to attend San Diego Comic-Con to get one.

It’s part of Mattel’s “Jurassic World Legacy Collection” which is a clever way for the company to make figures and toys for characters from the original film, which is undoubtedly still the best Jurassic adventure to date. Kenner was originally responsible for churning out Jurassic Park toys back in 1993, and while there was no shortage of them on store shelves, toy manufacturing has improved immensely in the past 26 years, as this John Hammond figure reflects.

Advertisement

“Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” “I spared no expenses.” “Welcome, to Jurassic Park!” “Life will not be contained. Life breaks free. It expands to new territories, crashes through barriers, painfully, maybe even dangerously.” 1 / 4

Even at just 3 and 3/4 inches tall there’s a wonderful level of detail in this figure, including Hammond’s hat, watch, glasses, and walking stick capped with an insect trapped inside a polished chunk of amber. The figure also comes with a laboratory dinosaur egg stand complete with a hatching velociraptor so the little science experiment can bond with its creator before growing up to be a lethal killing machine. Cute!

Advertisement

The $15 figure will be a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive and can be purchased from Mattel’s retail booth at the convention starting on July 17. But if you want to avoid the long lines, the figure can also be preordered at Shop.Mattel.com starting today, and will be shipped to customers after SDCC is over. However, because it’s a Comic-Con exclusive, pre-orders will only be shipped to customers after they stop by the Mattel booth and check in with their SDCC badges. So if you pre-order one but can’t make it to San Diego due to a T. rex attack, or a Brachiosaurus trampling, you’ll unfortunately be out of luck.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.