You'll Love The Expanse Cast Even More After Watching This Goofy Season 4 Blooper Reel

Most of the cast of The Expanse has been working together for over five years, so you have to assume there’s kind of a family atmosphere on set at this point—by which we mean, a family that swears a lot and resorts to awkward dance moves whenever they blow a line, as this delightful season four blooper reel reveals.

The MVP is probably Frankie Adams, if only because her character, former Martian marine Bobbie Draper, is usually very tough and serious, while Adams is clearly a bit of a goofball at heart.

Also: “Florida. We’re goin’ to Florida.” “Ewwww!” And...where did that space kitty come from? We need to know!

The Expanse season four is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

