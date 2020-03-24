You'll Have to Wait a Bit Longer for Supernatural's Final Episodes

A scene from Monday’s episode of Supernatural, which will be the last one for the time being. Photo : Jeff Weddell ( The CW )

In a previous article about the final season, I said it was hard to imagine a world where Supernatural did not exist, calling the series “a streetlight—always there, always on.” Thanks to covid-19 and social distancing, that light is going to stay on a little bit longer but don’t expect extra episodes. The final episodes of Supernatural have been postponed, and it’s not the only CW series that’s happening to.



Writer Andrew Dabb posted on Twitter that the March 23 episode of Supernatural would be its last for the time being. He said that the remaining five episodes of the 18-episode season have already been filmed, but since the visual effects and sound departments have been closed because of the novel coronavirus they can’t be completed yet.

Dabb added that, of course, they have every intention of completing the episodes, finally bringing Supernatural to a close after 15 seasons. You can check out his Twitter thread here, and we’ve shared its contents below:

Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we’ll see you on the other side. Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way— to help us all get through this. And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of “if”, it’s a matter of “when.”

Supernatural isn’t the only CW show that won’t be able to complete its latest season as planned. Actor Rupert Evans said that Charmed was completed through episode 18 (which Evans himself directed) before the shutdown, which means viewers can expect four more episodes of the current season and the others will have to wait.

Writers and actors have been sent home, with some like Supergirl’s Nicole Maines sharing their tips and tricks for social distancing. But we’re seeing some work continue through the shutdown: Legends of Tomorrow’s writer’s room posted an image on Twitter of their latest remote brainstorming session for season six, meaning the next saga is underway.

It’s unclear whether all of season five of Legends of Tomorrow will air at this point, along with other shows like Supergirl, The Flash, Riverdale, Legends of Tomorrow, and Nancy Drew. It was previously reported that “unspecified delays” would at least delay the airing of previously scheduled episodes of The Flash and Legends for a bit.

We’ve reached out to CW for more information; we also asked what the network plans to air during the hiatuses of these shows. We’ll let you know if and when we hear back.

