Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The debut trailer is here for Disney’s Dumbo live-action remake, a Greatest Showman-esque spectacle from the mind of Tim Burton. And geez that elephant looks depressed.

The Dumbo remake stars Colin Farrell as Holt Farrier, a former horse showman and war veteran who’s taking care of his two kids after his wife passed away. Their world changes after circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) buys a pregnant elephant, thus giving us Dumbo and his giant ears. We see a few of the staples from the original 1941 animated film, including the famous pink elephants that Dumbo sees that one night he gets super hammered.

I’ve got to admit: I’m not so sure about this one, folks. The original Dumbo is depressing enough, and not just because of those racist caricature birds. It’s a terrible tale of loss and abuse—one whose bright and beautiful animation helped ease the pain for children, without taking away from the morals or message. Here, in the hands of “everything is better when it’s grey” Tim Burton, with that tiny CGI elephant and its big sad eyes, it just looks bleak. But check it out and determine for yourselves. Dumbo comes out March 2019.