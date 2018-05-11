Image: DC/WB Animation

The next iconic DC Comics storyline to be adapted into animated form is The Death of Superman, and today we’ve got a first look at what to expect.



Debuting at IGN, this new promo shows some familiar beats from the best-selling saga, which is happening in the New 52-inflected version of the DC Animated Universe. Jerry O’Connell does the voicework for Superman/Clark Kent this time around, with Rebecca Romijn and Rainn Wilson playing Lois Lane and Lex Luthor respectively.

The Death of Superman will be out this summer.



[IGN]