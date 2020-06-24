You Don't Need to Say the Magic Word for This Comic-Con Exclusive Jurassic Park Nedry Figure

Photo : Mattel

Despite not actually happening in real-life this year, San Diego Comic-Con will continue with an online experience that includes a myriad of exclusives no longer only available on the show floor. That includes this Jurassic Park-inspired fake Barbasol shaving cream can that opens to reveal a Dennis Nedry figure instead of frozen dinosaur embryos.

Mattel has been not only bringing its exclusive collectibles A-game to San Diego Comic-Con over the past few years, it’s also been showing Jurassic Park a lot of love. Following up on last year’s John Hammond figure that came in packaging inspired by the fictitious theme park’s towering front gates, this year we’re getting a new Dennis Nedry (with a different outfit and sculpt than this Nedry) with packaging that far outshines the actual figure.

Pressing the top of the shaving cream plays Nedry’s, “Uh, uh, uh! You didn’t say the magic word!” and other iconic lines from the film, while LED lights in the base make for a dramatic reveal every time you open the can. Photo : Mattel

This 3.75-inch, Hawaiian shirt clad Nedry figure is based on the character’s first appearance in the film, when he’s met by Dodgson while enjoying a tropical breakfast by the sea. Accessories include a totally inconspicuous giant bag of money, a tiny Barbasol can, and a slice of cherry pie topped with shaving cream. But like an inside-out Twinkie, the real reason collectors and Jurassic Park fans will be clamoring for this figure is the packaging; a near life-size Barbasol shaving cream can that—like the prop in the film—slides open to reveal a secret inside.

The can doesn’t actually contain any shaving cream, but twisting the base before opening triggers a bunch of LEDs creating a “dramatic light effect,” while pressing the nozzle on top plays one of several of Nedry’s lines from Jurassic Park, including “Uh, uh, uh! You didn’t say the magic word!” Pre-orders for the $20 figure will be available later today (12pm EST) on Entertainment Earth, and later on Mattel Creations come July, but collectors are encouraged to follow @MattelCreations on Twitter for more details on availability—as, online convention or not, the SDCC-exclusive figure will only be available in limited quantities.

