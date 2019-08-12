Image: All Images (Hero Complex Gallery)

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Say the word “blacklight” and you either think of cheesy dorm-room decor or a means to find stains on a bed. The connotations are not what’d you call good. For artists, though, blacklight can give already cool images a bit of a kick, and that’s what’s happening in this brand new art show.

The show is called “Blacklight 3” and it’s at Hero Complex Galaxy in Los Angeles, CA. It’s comprised of dozens of unique posters and pieces of art, all of which shine a little brighter under a blacklight. But this is the internet, so we can only show you what they look like without that enhancement. Here are a few of our favorite pieces in the show, which you can see in full at this link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, imagine those posters under blacklight. All the neons pop out. Sometimes specific shapes pop out. It’s really very cool.

Advertisement

The show is now online at the HCG home page and, in person, at the gallery’s new location: 1050 S. Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles, CA.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.