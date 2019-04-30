Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Paramount

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Like the left side of a classic Sonic video game stage, the live-action Sonic The Hedgehog movie has been steadily approaching, whether we like it, or not, and the first trailer is here.



For those of you out there who’ve been waiting with baited breath to see a bunch of humans muck around with a CGI hedgehog as “Gangsta’s Paradise” plays in the background, today’s your lucky day.

We meet the fleet-footed hero just as he’s come to the attention of the American military after knocking out a significant chunk of the power grid with a mysterious energy surge. (This is what we got a preview of a few months ago at CinemaCon.) Panicked, the military calls upon one Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carey) to investigate the phenomena, but little do they know that the source of the disturbances, Sonic (Ben Schwartz), is off hanging out with Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), the sheriff of Green Hills.

Advertisement

Sonic The Hedgehog, also starring Neal McDonough, Tika Sumpter, and Adam Pally hits theaters November 8.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.