You Can’t Bring Galaxy’s Edge Coke Bottles on Planes Because the TSA Thinks They Look Like Bombs

Photo : Getty Images

Looks like you’ll need more than a smuggler to get these goods home.

The Transportation Security Agency has stated travelers cannot bring the specially themed Coca-Cola brand bottles shaped like thermal detonators from Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge parks onto flights because they look similar to real explosive devices.

A TSA representative confirmed to the Orange County Register that the Batuu collectible Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, and Sprite bottles will not be allowed on flights, either in carry-on or checked luggage. The reason cited by the spokesperson, as well as in replies on the AskTSA Twitter account, is because they’re considered “replica or inert explosives.” Droids and toy lightsabers are still fine.



“Replica items are not allowed on aircraft,” TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory told the paper .

According to AskTSA, the fear is that a TSA agent—or a nearby passenger—may mistake the Star Wars Coca-Cola bottle for a real explosive, and said on Twitter that if that happens, “the item will be treated as [an explosive] until advised otherwise by law enforcement.” Some folks tried to find a workaround, like taking off the specialty cap and present it with the normal bottlecap. One person on Twitter even offered to present the collectible bottle for additional screening. But the TSA said none of those things would make a difference.

That’s not to say some of these bottles wouldn’t slip through security (if fact someone said they traveled with them and had no problem) but best not to chance it if you’re really set on displaying them at home.

Along with plenty of in-universe food, t he thermal detonator bottles were one of the ways Galaxy’s Edge managed to incorporate non-Star Wars products into its immersive world. For example, the logos on them are written in Aurebesh, the most common form of Galactic Basic, and they’re presented at stands driven by droids.



Galaxy’s Edge opened at California’s Disneyland on May 31, and celebrated its kick-off ceremonies today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios park in Orlando, Florida, in advance of the official opening on August 29.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.