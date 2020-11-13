You Can Pet the Cat in the Latest Friday Gif Party

You should always be able to pet the cat. Image : Insomniac Games

Cats are kind of a big deal right now. Not only has Miles Morales recruited his own crime-fighting feline, also named Spider-Man, but Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has a bunch of giant cats you can pet. They’re also great at warding off evil on Friday the 13th—which happens to be today! So we’re petting, playing, and partying with cats for this gif party.

Be sure to leave your favorite dancing, party, or otherwise playful gif in the comments. Bonus points if your gif includes some kind of a cat being awesome or adorable. We’re also doing the rare and highly coveted Double Bonus Points (gasp!) this week for gifs that feature dancing cats. We all know they exist, somewhere out there in the wild world of the internet.

Can you do the cat-can? Image : Comedy Central

