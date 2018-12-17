Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Update your playlists, people—there’s some hot new Spider-Jams in town.



There are many things to love about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (short answer: all of it. Long answer? Aaaaallllllll ooooofffffff iiiiiiiiiiiiit), and one such thing is its soundtrack. It’s a seamless blend of licensed work featuring songs from artists like Post Malone and Lil Wayne, plus Daniel Pemberton’s sprawling original music, spanning symphonic orchestral work to wailing rock guitars and eclectic electronic beats. The movie uses Miles’ personal passion for music to drive its candy-coated comic book action with a seemingly effortless level of grace.

It’s fantastic within the context of the film, and outside of it, too—which is great, because Sony Pictures Music has now uploaded both the complete soundtrack and Pemberton’s original score to Spotify, YouTube, and other streaming services for your distinct aural pleasure. Check out a few tracks from both below:

I don’t know what more you want me to say, honestly. It’s one of the best soundtracks in a movie this year. Go listen! And then listen again! It’s so good.

