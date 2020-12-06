You Can Now Stream a Bunch of James Bond Movies for Free on YouTube

Bond, James Bond. Pierce Brosnan’s version. Image : Sony Pictures

Shaken? Stirred? No, no: streamed.

If you have a hankering for some Bond, James Bond action, YouTube is, surprisingly, suddenly an appealing place to turn. As noticed by Slash Film, the first nineteen James Bond films are streaming, for free, on the platform. That includes the films starring nearly all of the Bonds: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan. Only the current iteration, featuring Daniel Craig, is missing.

Advertisement

All these films can be found under the “Free to Watch” section of the YouTube Movies channel. Why are these beloved movies suddenly free? No idea. How long will they remain free? Only Google knows. So if you want to get that free Bond marathon going, I would recommend you start soon.

Advertisement

It’s the only Bond you’re going to get for at least a little bit longer. The latest film, No Time to Die, is going to avoid dying later than sooner. After a long list of covid-related delays, the Cary Fukanaga-directed film is set for April 2, 2021.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.