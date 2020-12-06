We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesSci-Fi

You Can Now Stream a Bunch of James Bond Movies for Free on YouTube

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:James Bond
James BondNo Time to DieMGMSony PicturesSean ConneryGeorge LazenbyRoger MooreTimothy DaltonPierce BrosnanYouTubeStreaming
25
2
Bond, James Bond. Pierce Brosnan’s version.
Bond, James Bond. Pierce Brosnan’s version.
Image: Sony Pictures

Shaken? Stirred? No, no: streamed.

If you have a hankering for some Bond, James Bond action, YouTube is, surprisingly, suddenly an appealing place to turn. As noticed by Slash Film, the first nineteen James Bond films are streaming, for free, on the platform. That includes the films starring nearly all of the Bonds: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan. Only the current iteration, featuring Daniel Craig, is missing.

Advertisement

All these films can be found under the “Free to Watch” section of the YouTube Movies channel. Why are these beloved movies suddenly free? No idea. How long will they remain free? Only Google knows. So if you want to get that free Bond marathon going, I would recommend you start soon.

Advertisement

It’s the only Bond you’re going to get for at least a little bit longer. The latest film, No Time to Die, is going to avoid dying later than sooner. After a long list of covid-related delays, the Cary Fukanaga-directed film is set for April 2, 2021. 

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo
Alaska May Be Hiding a Huge Volcanic System
Around 1:26 Rudy Giuliani Farts
This Slick Mini-Doc Explores the Unlikely Origins of Batman Beyond
2020 Has Been One Godawful Year, but Not for OnlyFans

DISCUSSION

carlillversus
carlillversus

It should help people to stop getting Bond wrong.