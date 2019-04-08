Image: Warner Bros.

For years, there’s been talk of a Beetlejuice 2—the progress on which has only ever ebbed when, every once in a while, someone says that it’s still happening. That should give you an indicator that it’s probably not happening any time soon, but even more updates seem to confirm that, for now, it’s a total non-starter.



Michael Keaton and Tim Burton crossing paths once again for Disney’s Dumbo remake has inevitably led to the question of whether or not Beetlejuice 2 is still happening. But USA Today recently gathered up a few tidbits from Dumbo’s press tour to reveal that neither Burton nor Keaton think a sequel is still in the cards. Burton in particular seemed particularly hesistant to say anything at all about the film:

When USA TODAY asked Burton what’s going on with the Beetlejuice sequel during an interview for Dumbo, he mumbled, “Nothing, nothing.” But is Beetlejuice 2 going to happen? “I don’t know. I doubt it,” Burton said, and waved off further questions.

And if that wasn’t grim enough, a Warner representative put another nail in the coffin, confirming to USA Today “the project isn’t in active development.” Sorry, Winona—looks like the hopes of revisiting the spooktacular classic any time soon are pretty much null and void.

See you all in a few more years for some more Beetlejuice 2 rumors, I guess!



