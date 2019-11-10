We come from the future
Toys and Collectibles

You Can Now Buy Steven's Amazing Varsity Jacket From Steven Universe: The Movie

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Steven Universe
1.6K
Save
Steven is angry, but his fashion? Is perfect.
Image: Cartoon Network
Toys and CollectiblesAction figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.
PrevNextView All

Steven Universe: royal heir, galactic savior, budding fashion maven. And now you can wear his best outfit for real.

When everyone grew up a couple of years in Steven Universe: The Movie, we got an opportunity to see a fantastic redesign for our hero, Steven Universe himself. Swapping out his old red shirt for a new light blue, he also sports a fabulous pink varsity-style jacket that suits him absolutely perfectly. It both shows his age—varsity jackets are a very teenager thing, after all— while also just being great fashion. And a nice nod to his heritage.

Advertisement

Now, it’s buyable. Cartoon Network, in collaboration with Daylight Curfew, is selling a replica of Steven’s jacket, and it looks pretty wonderful. With a sewn-in blue interior, complete with yellow star pattern, it absolutely screams Steven Universe, and Steven Universe. If you want an authentic cosplay, or just a rad jacket, you could do a lot worse.

The jacket, which isn’t precisely cheap at $198.00, is currently on backorder (preorders sold out quick), but you can sign up for a waitlist for when it goes back on sale. Honestly, it might be worth it.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Related Stories

Here's How the Lush Title Sequence For Steven Universe: The Movie Came Together
One of Steven Universe: The Movie's Most Emotional Moments Was Fantastic from the Jump
8 More Stories About People Battling Their Own Clones
The New Steven Universe Storybook Has to Be Held to Be Believed
Steven Universe Has a Futuristic New Name and Opening Sequence
Rebecca Sugar Connected Adventure Time and Steven Universe With Music and Memory

About the author

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

EmailTwitterPosts