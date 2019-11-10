You Can Now Buy Steven's Amazing Varsity Jacket From Steven Universe: The Movie

Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Steven Universe: royal heir, galactic savior, budding fashion maven. And now you can wear his best outfit for real.

When everyone grew up a couple of years in Steven Universe: The Movie, we got an opportunity to see a fantastic redesign for our hero, Steven Universe himself. Swapping out his old red shirt for a new light blue, he also sports a fabulous pink varsity-style jacket that suits him absolutely perfectly. It both shows his age—varsity jackets are a very teenager thing, after all— while also just being great fashion. And a nice nod to his heritage.



Advertisement

Now, it’s buyable. Cartoon Network, in collaboration with Daylight Curfew, is selling a replica of Steven’s jacket, and it looks pretty wonderful. With a sewn-in blue interior, complete with yellow star pattern, it absolutely screams Steven Universe, and Steven Universe. If you want an authentic cosplay, or just a rad jacket, you could do a lot worse.

The jacket, which isn’t precisely cheap at $198.00, is currently on backorder (preorders sold out quick) , but you can sign up for a waitlist for when it goes back on sale. Honestly, it might be worth it.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.