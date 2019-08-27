You Can Finally See the Incredible Zombie Film One Cut of the Dead

Photo : Shudder

Shinichiro Ueda’s One Cut of the Dead, one of the best zombies movies in recent memory, is finally getting a U.S. release. And you can watch a new trailer now.

Months after a bootleg of the film ended up streaming on Amazon Prime, Shudder has come to the rescue and will give the film a limited theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles on September 13, as well as a one-night-only event in other cities on September 17. It’ll then be on the Shudder streaming service soon after that. Details are here.

The premise of One Cut of the Dead is that a film crew is making a zombie movie when a bunch of actual zombies starts attacking them. Or so they think. That story is told in one uninterrupted cut over the first 30 or so minutes of the film before things take a huge twist— a nd everything you thought about the movie becomes so much more. Here’s our non-spoiler review

To promote the release, Shudder has also released a new trailer which, as they mention right at the beginning, has a few spoilers. So, honestly, I’d suggest skipping it and just going to see the movie next month. But, if you’re curious, here’s the trailer—w hi ch is absolutely awesome.



We know i t sounds hyperbolic to say, but One Cut of the Dead belongs alongside the great zombie films of all time. L ike Shaun of the Dead and 28 Days Later, it takes a tried and true genre and makes it wholly new. The film takes a little bit of time to get going but once you realize what’s happening, the payoffs are simply magical. We definitely recommend you see it come September. Get tickets at this link.



