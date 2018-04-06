Photo: Universal

Short of owning their own dinosaur, any kid who watched Jurassic Park wanted one thing: the night vision goggles.

They were just the coolest. Bright colors, blinking lights, the ability to see in the dark. When John Hammond said he spared no expense, he wasn’t just talking about the ice cream. He meant these goggles, too. And now, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, Chronicle Collectibles is releasing the first officially licensed, 1:1 scale replica of the goggles, crafted from the prop actually used in the film.

“This has been a passion project years in the making,” Chronicle creative director Paul Francis said in a press release. “We went to Universal and got ahold of the actual screen-used goggles. We then measured, 3-D scanned, and photographed every square inch of them. What the fans are getting is a perfect recreation that they will be thrilled to own.”



Important to note, however, that while these goggles exactly replicate the prop, they are not actually night-vision capable. But that’s the only thing they aren’t. They light up, they move, and they can be displayed as either open or closed just like they operated in the movie. When they’re open, you can see through them. When they’re closed, the crosshair pattern from the movie is visible from the outside.

Obviously, a prop replica of this quality isn’t cheap. The goggles alone are $450 and the stand you see above is an extra charge (and isn’t yet available). But fans have been recreating this iconic prop for years—and now they can finally own an official version.

Preorders begin at 4 pm EST today at Chronicle Collectibles.