They’re heeere! The first six Galaxy of Adventures shorts—which use original dialogue and sound effects to help transform Star Wars films into kid-friendly animated shorts—are now available on the brand-new Star Wars Kids YouTube channel. And you can watch them all here!



None of the entries are much longer than a minute, and they rip through stuff like Luke getting his lightsaber from Obi-Wan (as well as freeing himself from that pesky wampa); Darth Vader stalking around and surveying his troops; and brief introductions to R2-D2 and C-3PO, as well as Chewbacca. There’s narration to help add a little context and bring first-time viewers up to speed.

The most surprising inclusion is probably this animated recreation of Darth Vader’s hallway bloodbath in Rogue One:

You know, for kids! You can literally binge all the current Galaxy of Adventures episodes in less than 10 minutes, and head on over to YouTube to subscribe for future installments.

