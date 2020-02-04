You Absolutely Should Not Dance on the Stairs at These Joker Live Concerts

Fire m arsha ls may have something say if you do this at a Joker concert. Photo : Warner Bros.

The soon-to-be-Oscar winning film Joker is getting a series of live concerts later this year— b ut if you go, whatever you do, don’t dance on the stairs.

You’ll be tempted to. The title character’s dance scene is , of course, the film’s signature moment, and after the film’s release it quickly became a sort of viral sensation. But concert venues have limited walkways. They must be kept clear in case of an emergency. Plus, you know everyone has the same idea. So why don’t you all just dance at your seats and leave those stairs open and clear?

The concerts, which will consist of live orchestral accompaniment to the film, begin on April 30 in London at the Eventim Apollo. From there, the show will tour the rest of the UK through July before expanding throughout Europe and other parts of the world. No word yet on a U.S. run though.

“I’m thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra,” said the film’s composer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, in a press release. “When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too.”

“I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with [production company ] Senbla and [producer] Ollie Rosenblatt on Joker – Live in Concert,” writer/director Todd Phillips added. “I think it’s a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur.”

“And please, whatever you do, don’t dance on the stairs. We have to keep those clear,” said potential venue managers, probably. We don’t know. We’re just guessing.

