Yet Another Familiar Face Could Return for The Matrix 4

Neo’s going to be brushing up against some old faces when he returns. Image : Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Zoe Kravitz discusses her Catwoman influences for The Batman. Giancarlo Esposito promises more Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian. Black Lightning is losing a familiar face. Plus, even more set pictures from The Eternals tease a big comic romance, and what’s to come on both Supergirl and Batwoman. Spoilers, go!



Advertisement

The Matrix 4

Allocine reports Lambert Wilson will reprise his role as the Merovingian in Matrix 4. Deadline also reports Sense8 actress Eréndira Ibarra has sign ed on in an undisclosed role.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

According to THR, Jennifer Carpenter will voice Sonya Blade opposite Joel McHale as Johnny Cage in a new animated Mortal Kombat movie titled, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. Additionally, Jordan Rodrigues is attached as Lui Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro; Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi, and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer.

Advertisement

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Despite losing its director, Production Weekly reports Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness begins filming this May in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.

Advertisement

The Eternals

New set photos appear to confirm a romantic relationship between Kit Harrington’s character, Dane Whitman/Black Knight and Gemma Chan’s Sersi.

Advertisement

The Batman

Zoe Kravitz stated Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman “has always been super inspiring to me” during a recent appearance at the Television Critics Association.

I think the whole Batman world has always been the most interesting to me.I think Catwoman is an iconic character. I was never into a lot of comic books but that world was always really intriguing to me. Then of course Michelle Pfeiffer, her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic. I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity and I’m excited to dive into that.

Advertisement

[/Film]





Black Lightning



According to Damon Gupton on Twitter, “Chief Henderson is not in the plans” for Black Lightning’s fourth season.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian

During a recent panel at the Television Critics Association, Giancarlo Esposito confirmed that, perhaps unsurprisingly, Moff Gideon will have a larger role in The Mandalorian’s second season.

It’s growing. Yes, I do. I most certainly do.

[/Film]

Siren

Deadline reports Siren’s third season premieres Thursday, April 2 at 9 PM on Freeform with a two-hour premiere.

Advertisement

The Terror

AMC is still considering a third season of The Terror, according to network head Sarah Barnett in a recent interview with Deadline.

I love the concept of historical and horror. Horror is such a brilliant metaphorical way to talk about being human and the jagged emotions we feel, it’s wonderful. So, setting it in such a heightened and particular historical moment that has great stakes, such as internment camps or the northwest passage, is really interesting. I’m curious how we can [continue] that franchise and look at what works. We don’t just want to keep doing the same thing, what would a season three look like.

Advertisement

Amazing Stories

Bloody-Disgusting has a new photo from “The Rift”, the series premiere of the Amazing Stories reboot airing March 6 on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Riverdale

Katy Keene debuts in images from “Men of Honor”, the February 5 episode of Riverdale. Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Good Place

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Whenever You’re Ready”, the series finale of The Good Place airing January 30.

Various conversations occur, between various groups of people.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends take on Bugsy Siegel in the synopsis for “Miss Her, Kiss Her, Love Her” airing February 4.

CANOODLING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new blip lands the Legends in 1947 Los Angeles, it puts them on the trail of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (guest star Jonathan Sadowski) who seems to take pleasure in fraternizing with Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) devise a plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) sit on the sidelines for the time being. They soon realize that they need to worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is struggling with being on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) to his dad’s birthday, where Nate meets Behrad’s sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), who seems familiar to him. Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Olivia Swann also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt (#502). Original airdate 2/4/2020.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Project Blue Book

Hynek and Quinn conclude their investigation of the Roswell incident in the synopsis for “The Roswell Incident - Part II” airing January 28.

Quinn and Hynek nearly reach a potential culprit, which could take them to just where they need to be to discover the truth behind the famous Roswell incident.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew enters an alternate reality in the synopsis for “The Whisper Box” airing February 5.

When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finds herself stuck in an alternate reality the Drew Crew desperately searches for a way to bring her back. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Alex Taub (#113). Original airdate 2/5/2020.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Charmed

The Helens converge in the synopsis for “Needs to Know”, the February 7 episode of Charmed.

A mysterious SOS call from Whitelighter Helen (guest star Azura Skye) draws Harry (Rupert Evans), Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey) into a perilous conflict with Darklighter Helen. In an attempt to reignite the Power of Three, Macy resorts to drastic measures. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Johanna Lee & Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin (#212). Original airdate 2/7/2020.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Motherland: Fort Salem

Freeform has released the first full trailer for Motherland: Fort Salem, a new series “set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the government to fight for their country.”

Supergirl

Winn goes full Toyman when he returns to the present day Metropolis in the trailer for “Back from the Future - Part One”, next week’s episode of Supergirl.

Batwoman

Kate and Alice celebrate a peculiar kind of birthday in the trailer for next week’s episode of Batwoman, “An Un-Birthday Present”.

Doctor Who

Finally, the Judoon resurface in the trailer for next week’s episode of Doctor Who.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.