Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Chris Evans sets up where Steve Rogers’ head is at going into Avengers: Infinity War. Jamie Lee Curtis talks about “retelling” a classic for the new Halloween. Ron Howard teases a fellow Howard’s appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Plus, you’ll be waiting a while for Netflix’s Witcher show, and... a new Doom movie is happening? Spoilers, away!



Star Wars: Episode IX

That Hashtag Show claims Episode IX is looking to cast a “female lead” between the ages of 40 and 50 named “Mara,” a character presumed to be Luke Skywalker’s Expanded Universe wife, former Emperor’s Hand Mara Jade. Given that Star Wars casting calls in the past have included different names to throw fans off of the actual characters—Rey and Kylo Ren were allegedly auditioned for under the names Rachel and Thomas, for example—it seems that so obviously using the name “Mara” to cast an iconic EU character would be a bit of a red herring designed to drive scurrilous speculation.

But also, given the wildly new timeline of events after Return of the Jedi we’ve now got with The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, even if Episode IX did include Mara Jade—which is a really big if—it would likely be in a form radically different to the one fans knew of her in years of EU books.

Shazam

Heroic Hollywood reports Adam Brody has joined the cast in a currently undisclosed role. Relatedly, DC Films Hub has learned Ross Butler has been cast as the adult version Billy Batson’s friend, Eugene Choi.

Avengers: Infinity War

Joe Russo has confirmed to Cinema Blend actor Michael James Shaw is playing Corvus Glaive, not Peter Dinklage.

Chris Evans also spoke to USA Today about Captain America’s headspace following Civil War.

He’s such a monastic character and he has such a quotidian approach to his existence,” the actor says of his star-spangled Avenger. “I imagine when he wakes up in the morning, there is a routine. Part of that is in his nature, part of that is just to keep his sanity, and that all kind of goes out the window a little bit after (2016's Captain America: Civil War). You see a guy who doesn’t stop caring but just puts down some of that obligation. I don’t think it’s in his nature to be too much of a loose cannon, but there’s a lack of formality. He’s checked all that at the door and he’s gone inside himself for a little while, and as a result, he’s a little irreverent and maybe even a little dangerous.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Mark Ruffalo stated The Hulk’s first encounter with Thanos will “propel the rest of these next two movies.”

Well, uh, that’s, that’s tricky. It definitely has ramifications. He’s definitely, he’s never met, uh, another opponent quite like that and um, uh, their first encounter sort of a propels what will be, you know, the rest of these next two movies. So, um, and then what ends up happening between Bruce and The Hulk.

Tony Stark and Bruce Banner meet Dr. Strange and Wong in a new clip.

Lastly, IMAX has the latest TV spot, which features a few tiny snippets of new footage.



Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

It’s Sophia Lillis has been cast as Nancy Drew in a new film adapting the second book of the popular children’s detective series. Ellen Degeneres and Wendy Williams are slated to produce. [Deadline]

Nightwatch

In addition to writing the script, That Hashtag Show reports Black Panther showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker will produce Spike Lee’s Nightwatch. Additionally, the production is currently looking to cast an “African-American actor” between the ages of “25 and 40" for the role of Dr. Kevin Trench. The film is also looking to cast an “unspecified female lead.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Rachel Bloom, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods, Awkwafina, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, Beck Bennett and Brooklynn Prince have joined the voice cast of The Angry Birds Movie sequel in undisclosed roles. Leslie Jones has been cast as the film’s villain, which may perhaps be the first and only good piece of news to come out of a sequel to the Angry Birds movie. [Coming Soon]

Nova

Speaking with Comic Book, Kevin Feige stated Nova has “immediate potential” in the MCU in a post-Avengers 4 world.

Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board. Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy].

Titan

Dread Central reports Lily Collins will star in the upcoming survival horror film from writer/director Austin Bunn and XYZ Films. The story concerns a musician named Emma (Collins) investigating the redwood grove her sister was killed in years earlier. According to an official synopsis, “Emma soon finds herself in serious peril, forced to face off with Mother Nature in a relentless fight for survival.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ron Howard shared an image of his brother Clint Howard’s character on Twitter.

Halloween

In a recent interview with Yahoo, Jamie Lee Curtis stated the new Halloween is essentially a retelling of the original.

And as soon as I read what David Green and Danny McBride had come up with … and the way that they connected the dots of the story, it made so much sense to me that it felt totally appropriate for me to return to Haddonfield, Ill., for another 40th-anniversary retelling. There was the idea of, ‘What do you call it?’ If I had had my druthers, I probably would’ve called it Halloween Retold. Because it’s being retold. It’s the original story in many, many, many ways. Just retold 40 years later with my granddaughter.

Meanwhile, Jason Blum confirmed on Twitter that John Carpenter is indeed writing the film’s score.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jeff Goldblum revealed Dr. Ian Malcolm is brought before Congress to argue against the dinosaur rescue mission Owen and Claire go on in the movie.

Anyways, they bring me in front of Congress. They want to know if I have an opinion of the volcano and if we should let the dinosaurs go. I’m like Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) and a deep lover of all living things but you’ve heard me on the subject of the misguided reanimation. As long as a volcano, my best advice as difficult as it is, is that we should let evolution course correct. We have the power to destroy our selves and we need to wise up.

Doom

Actress Nina Bergman revealed she’s filming a new Doom film from director Tony Giglio on Twitter. Also, a new Doom movie is happening? [Variety]

Deadpool 2

Dolby Cinema has an exclusive poster, in suitably meta-bending style.

Skyscraper

Coming Soon has a greasy new poster.

East of West/Transhuman

Deadline reports Amazon is developing TV series based on two of Jonathan Hickman’s comic books: the apocalyptic western East of West, and the cybernetics dramedy, Transhuman.

Stranger Things

Cary Elwes shared an image of himself alongside Joe Keery on Twitter to mark his recent casting for the show’s third season.

Witcher

Lauren S. Hissrich revealed the first eight episodes of Netflix’s Witcher TV series are currently scheduled for a 2020 release date.

Sharp Objects

Amy Adams sees ghosts in the first trailer for HBO’s Sharp Objects, a miniseries adapting Gillian Flynn’s novel about a reporter investigating a double homicide.

The 100

KSiteTV has images from tonight’s season premiere, “Sleeping Giants.” More at the link.

The CW also has an interview with Lindsay Morgan.

The Expanse

Spoiler TV has synopses for the next three episodes of The Expanse.



3.04 Reload The Rocinante tends to wounded Martian soldiers in exchange for supplies; Avasarala struggles with how to disseminate a key piece of evidence despite being in hiding.

3.05 Triple Point

The search for Prax’s daughter comes to a head; Admiral Souther’s men plan for mutiny aboard the Thomas Prince.

3.06 Immolation

The final battle between Earth and Mars threatens the very future of humanity; a new monster is unleashed on Prospero Station; Anna receives the smoking gun she needs.



Supergirl

Mon-El’s costume takes on a darker shade of maroon in an official poster from Coming Soon.

Arrow

Coming Soon also has images from this week’s episode of Arrow, “Shifting Allegiances.” Click through for more.

Krypton

Syfy Wire talks to actor Colin Salmon about his turn as General Zod.

Gotham

A trailer for the May 3 episode teases the appearance of a harlequin-esque villain who may-or-may-not be the series’ interpretation of Harley Quinn, a character the show has previously said it would never introduce. Oh, Gotham, you televisual rascal!

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, S.H.I.E.L.D. prepares for an alien invasion in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Option Two.”

