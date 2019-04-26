Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Warner Bros./Legendary

I mean, this movie is clearly going all the goddamn way in every other way. Why not throw in some prog-rock while it’s at it?

Blue Öyster Cult gave us perhaps the best, and weirdest, rock tribute to Godzilla 42 years ago with, well, ‘Godzilla’—a guitar-wailing love letter to the king of all Kaiju’s destructive power. But now it’s been given a thumping update, as part of Bear McCreary’s King of the Monsters soundtrack.

It’s got Taiko drums! Chants! And, wait, what, Serj Tankian from System of a Down on vocals!? Hear the full thing below:

It doesn’t really have the same sort of laid-back feel of the original, thanks to all the added percussive effects. It’s big, loud, and stompy, kind of like the titular Big G himself. But as odd as it is it’s still kind of amazing to hear it all come together—a delightful mashup of the epic and the absurd. Sore, sore, sore, sore, Godzilla!

King of the Monsters thumps into theaters on May 31.

