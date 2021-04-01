Yasuke's Intense First Trailer Is Here, and It's Gory and Awesome

Yaskue, starring LaKeith Stanfield, is coming to Netflix. Image : Netflix

Here’s the pitch: LaKeith Stanfield is an ancient samurai warrior who’d hoped to leave that world behind him. However, he’s forced to reemerge when a young girl is hunted by unspeakable, unexplainable evil.

Now, if you’re like us, your reac tion to that is “Yes, please.” And thankfully, you don’t have to wait long. That show is called Yasuke, it’s a brand new anime coming to Netflix, and it’ll be here at the end of the month. Oh, and the first trailer is here now.

Yasuke was created and directed by Cannon Busters’ LeSean Thomas with the Japanese animation studio MAPPA. The character designs are by Takeshi Koike (Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine) and the music is by Flying Lotus. Plus, recent Oscar nominee Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah, Sorry to Bother You, Get Out) not only voices the titular “legendary Black samurai,” he’s an executive producer too.

What’s so fascinating about Yaskue is though it’s drawing from lots of real life inspiration, Thomas used all of that to create something new and original. It has that weighty, important, historical feel, but also an energy and vision that’s super unique. And you can watch all six-episodes of it unfold on Netflix April 29.

Here’s the teaser poster as well.

Yasuke poster. Image : Netflix

