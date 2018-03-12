Image: 20th Century Fox (Entertainment Weekly)

Josh Brolin delves into Thanos’ past for Avengers: Infinity War. Karl Urban discusses the future of the Star Trek movie franchise. The Booster Gold movie is apparently still happening. Plus, a new look at Cloak and Dagger, and bad news for Dirk Gently. To me, my Spoilers!

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

A new set photo reveals the X-Men’s latest superhero outfits, which look like an homage to Frank Quitely’s design for the team created in New X-Men.

Meanwhile, Tye “Cyclops” Sheridan stated Dark Phoenix is “much more of a drama” than a superhero film in an interview with The Wrap.

Jean goes crazy in the movie. Well, Cyclops doesn’t think she’s going crazy — Cyclops just thinks she’s gotta work some stuff out. It’s interesting, the drama in the movie. We treated this movie as much more of a drama versus a superhero film.

Avengers: Infinity War

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Josh Brolin discussed Thanos’ strained relationship with his daughters, Nebula and Gamora.

When you see the relationship with Gamora and you see that evolves, God I wish I could tell you. I can’t! When [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] came up to me after we had done maybe three quarters of the film, they said, “It wasn’t necessarily intended that you feel for this guy as much as you do.” Obviously he has a grand plan, like somebody who’s pulling in kids for their own selfish bloodshed. But he has a capacity to love very much and very deeply.

Brolin even went so far as to compare the character to Harvey Milk’s assassin, Dan White.



It’s like Dan White, man. [That’s the true-life politician-turned-murderer Brolin played in 2009’s Milk.] If he just had somebody to listen to him or he just had [help]… You kind of get that with Thanos a little bit.

Later in the interview, Brolin also revealed that Thanos’ anger comes from a childhood deformity—which tracks with the comics, where Thanos had the “deviant” gene at birth, making him look like a member of the Eternals’ long-time foe, the Deviants:

He’s different from his family. They’re all Titans and they all look similar, but he was born deformed. You see how he grew up, you see he was like the Quasimodo of this time, or if you’ve ever read Perfume [Patrick Süskind ‘s 1985 novel about a serial killer who craves beautiful scenes but is disgusted by the smell of humanity], it’s a great parallel to Thanos. He stuck out. He was an anomaly. He was a freak. And that lent to this apparent insanity.

Star Trek 4

Karl Urban offered an update on Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek in that he acknowledges it’s a thing that juuust about exists at this point.

Here’s the thing—they’re in the really early stages of development at this time. Quentin is about to direct his Hollywood film [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] with Brad Pitt and [Leonardo] DiCaprio. You’re talking about a film after a film. Ultimately, at the end of the day, the ball is in Paramount’s court. Hopefully, they’ll green light another Star Trek movie. If they do it, then it’ll be a lot of fun.

[LRM]

In a separate interview with JoBlo, Urban stated he’s “confident” Star Trek 4 will begin filming sometime in the next year.

It’s really a question for Paramount (laughs). But, that being said, I have such a blast working on those Star Trek movies. You know, that cast, we’re like family at this point. I’m pretty confident within, hopefully the next year, that we’ll be back on the set.

Deadpool 2

THR reports Zazie Beetz has a three-picture deal with Fox, likely to play Domino’s storyout in X-Force and a third Deadpool movie.

Men in Black

Omega Underground reports the mysterious new Men in Black spinoff/sequel/reboot begins filming this June 18th in London.

Booster Gold

Speaking with The Wrap, Greg Berlanti confirmed a Booster Gold movie is still in the works.

It’s still in development with DC. I wrote a draft, they’re trying to figure out both the distance that we still have to travel and how we want to execute it.

Disenchanted

Director Adam Shankman gave an update on the Enchanted sequel, promising it will include more singing and dancing than the original.

We’re turning in a script really soon, and everybody feels really good and gung-ho. I’ve been in touch with Amy and the cast, and everybody is really into it. We all love the story about everybody wondering what exactly defines happily ever after. It’s just a very exciting project that we all hope happens. Right now, we’re in a good place…as planned right now, there’s more singing and dancing than there was in the first one, and it’s all original music, with Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz coming back to do it.

[Collider]

Captain Marvel

Samuel L. Jackson revealed on Instagram that a cast of his face was made for Captain Marvel.

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Coming Soon has a set of banners showing off each of the film’s main Jaegers.

The Flash

On the latest episode of Fatman on Batman, Kevin Smith revealed he’ll be making a cameo with Jason Mewes in an upcoming episode titled, “Null & Annoyed.” The erstwhile Jay & Silent Bob will play a pair of security guards.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Executive producer Arvind Ethan David confirmed on Twitter that the series has failed to find a new home following its cancellation at BBC America.

Cloak & Dagger

KSiteTV has a few new images from Cloak & Dagger.

Iron Fist

Set photos of Alice Eve’s mystery new character have also appeared on Twitter.

Supernatural

Spoiler TV reports the final three episodes of season thirteen are titled, “Beat the Devil,” “Apocalypse Now,” and “Let the Good Times Roll,” respectively.

Arrow

Meanwhile, the twentieth episode of Arrow’s sixth season is titled, “Shifting Allegiances.” [Spoiler TV]

The CW has also released a promo for Nyssa’s return episode, “The Thanatos Guild,” premiering March 29th.

iZombie



Finally, enjoy a sneak peek from tonight’s episode of iZombie, “Brainless in Seattle, Part I.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.