For the past few months, you could be certain that at any given time, somewhere out in the world, there was a diehard Wynonna Earp stan telling anyone who would listen how crucial it is that the show be put back into production. While it may seem as if all the hard work has finally paid off, let the record show that Wynonna Earp’s resurrection is thanks to a financial windfall.

Per a press release, Wynonna Earp’s fourth season will premiere in 2020 after production was suddenly delayed due to funding complications earlier this year. Showrunner Emily Andras was nonetheless elated in a public statement about the news:

We are absolutely thrilled that we get to make more Wynonna Earp, and are grateful to our networks and partners for working hard to ensure we can. This is an enormous testament to our passionate and fierce fans, the Earpers, who remind us every day how to fight like hell for the things you love with wit, ferocity and kindness.

As the Hollywood Reporter points out, production on the show won’t be able to begin until new deals for the cast are hammered out, as their previous contracts expired in the time since Wynonna Earp was unexpectedly halted. They add:

Sources say that NBCUniversal-owned Syfy, which pays a licensing fee to air the series domestically, contributed additional funding to help IDW get the beloved series starring Melanie Scrofano back on track. Canadian distributor Space did the same though Syfy remains the biggest financial partner in the series. (Given IDW’s ownership of the franchise, it was not possible for Syfy to produce the series on its own as it does not hold the rights to the series based on the comic created by Beau Smith.)

What’s particularly important about Wynonna Earp’s future is the international sales of all four seasons: They’ll now be handled by Cineflix Studios, which will also serve as co-producer on the series.

With the fourth season’s money problems seemingly out of the way, it’s looking like Wynonna Earp will actually make it back to Syfy next year, the way the show’s fandom has been clamoring for. But going forward, it’s going to be interesting to see whether the network and production companies stick to their commitment to the already-announced fifth season.



Season four of Wynonna Earp is set to debut in the summer of 2020.

