Image: Studio Canal

All the campy horror delight in the world isn’t quite as fun if it’s grainy and washed out. But now, hey, Evil Dead 2 has never looked better.

Courtesy of Studio Canal, the wildly influential cult classic is coming to Blu-ray at a 4K resolution, and the newly restored cut of the film looks, uh, absolutely fabulous. Studio Canal has released a trailer for their upcoming remastered release of the film, and man, those colors! The shadows! It’s all so crisp and vivid, down to the last grimy splotch of blood.

As reported by Slash Film, the release, which will come out March 4, will also feature some nice extras, including some making-of featurettes, a new interview with Bruce Campbell, and an audio commentary featuring Sam Raimi, Scott Spiegal, Bruce Campbell, and Greg Nicotero. Groovy.

One bad thing, though: so far as I can tell, this release is presently exclusive to the UK. If anything’s worth the import, though, this is it.