Would These 5 Robot Couples Be a Match Made in Computing Heaven?

romance
Many of our fictional robot friends are chronically dateless, but we think all robots are deserving of love. With Valentine’s Day approaching, the io9 video lab decided to run some experiments. We dimmed the lights, lit some candles, popped some champagne, and sat upon our rotating love bed to intently ponder:  Which robots should fuck?

The result of our weeks of rumination is the video above (captions are provided). Your prime directive is to watch and enjoy it, and spread the robot love in the comments. Who would make for a match made in robo-heaven? Let us know!

