Work on the New Willow TV Show Has Already Begun

Marvel teases some celestial goodness in new Eternals art. Lucifer has found God in its final season. Justin Roiland has a new animated series heading to Quibi. Plus, Hans Zimmer is getting shaken (not stirred), and a new Star Trek: Picard teaser calls for blue skies. Spoilers, away!



No Time to Die

According to Variety, Hans Zimmer has replaced Dan Romer as the composer on No Time to Die.

The Eternals

A new video from Marvel Entertainment contains previously unreleased production artwork of a Celestial from The Eternals.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The latest Birds of Prey TV spot is set to Urge Overkill’s rendition of “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon. ”

Underwater

A new clip from Underwater may reveal the film’s first major casualty.

The Sonata

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has an exclusive clip of the late Rutger Hauer playing a demonic composer in The Sonata, set to hit VOD January 10.

Lucifer

Entertainment Weekly reports Dennis Haysbert has been cast as God in the fifth and final season of Lucifer. Appropriate time for God to show up, really.

Willow: The Series

A mysterious Twitter post from Jon Kasdan appears to suggest production has begun on the long-rumored Willow television series.

Gloop World

Quibi has greenlit Gloop World, a new stop-motion animated series from Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner. The series is said to concern “the absurd, but strangely relatable lives of anthropomorphic blobs, roommates Bob Roundy and Funzy.” Audiences will “follow the pair as they navigate the malleable, clay-mated suburbia and outskirts of Gloop World.” [Coming Soon]

The Magicians

Eliot and Margo “forget a sandwich” in the synopsis for “Do Something Crazy, ” the season five premiere of The Magicians.

Penny and Julia go stargazing and Eliot and Margo forget a sandwich. “The Magicians” is starring Jason Ralph, Olivia Dudley, Arjun Gupta, Hale Appleman, Stella Maeve, Summer Bishil, Jade Tailor, Rick Worthy, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn. Airdate: Wednesday, January 15 at 10:00-11:00 PM.

Emergence

Helen attempts to replicate Piper’s powers for herself in the synopsis for “Killshot, Pt. 1,” the January 21 episode of Emergence.

Jo makes a high-stakes deal to take down Helen and keep Piper safe. Meanwhile, Helen attempts to replicate Piper’s powers for herself, and Benny struggles to earn back Jo’s trust before it’s too late, on “Emergence,” TUESDAY, JAN. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Star Trek: Picard



Finally, the latest Picard TV spot references Data’s performance of “Blue Skies” in Star Trek: Nemesis.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.